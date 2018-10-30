St. Cloud School Board Candidate Forum [PODCAST]

Six candidates are vying for 3 open seats on the St. Cloud School District 742 school board. They are Les Green , Zachary Dorholt , Larry Hosch , Natalie Ringsmuth , Peter Hamerlinck , and Beth Schlangen . I asked each candidate why they are running, what they would bring to the board and about some of the key issues facing the school district. Listen to the forum below.

Vote November 6.