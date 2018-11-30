St. Cloud, Sartell Women Hurt in Crash In New London

NEW LONDON -- Two women from the St. Cloud metro area were hurt in a crash in New London. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A car driven by 62-year-old Donna Bengston of Sartell was going south on Highway 23 when it collided with a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Kathy Brunsdale of New London, which was going east on Highway 9.

Bengston, Brunsdale, and a passenger - 71-year-old Julie Dearking of St. Cloud - were all taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.