St. Cloud, Sartell Lead the Way in New Home Construction

UNDATED -- New home construction in central Minnesota has been strong so far this year. The Central Minnesota Builders Association says there have been 172 single-family building permits issued through the end of July.

St. Cloud has the most with 51 new houses being built, followed by 39 in Sartell, and 20 in both Sauk Rapids and Cold Spring. St. Joseph has 14 and St. Augusta and Rice issued eight permits. Rockville, Foley and Waite Park had five, four, and three issued respectively.

For the same period last year, there were 10 fewer single-family permits issued. In 2016 there were 171 permits issued through the same time period, 149 in 2015, and 127 in 2014.