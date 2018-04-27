St. Cloud Rox Release Promotional Schedule For 2018

FULL PROMOTION SCHEDULE:

June 1: Home Opener featuring World Series Champion and Former Minnesota Twin Juan “Señor Smoke” Berenguer. Friday Night Fireworks! First 2,000 fans receive a magnet schedule.

June 2: Baseball Bat Giveaway Night. First 300 fans 14 and under receive a youth baseball bat. Strike Out Stroke Night.

June 3: Books and Baseball Day. First 200 families with a child five and under receive a book and will have the opportunity to read with the players on the field starting at 3:05 p.m., concluding at 3:30 p.m.

-Coborn’s Kids Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

June 5: Rox Coloring Book Giveaway and Contest. First 500 fans 12 and under receive a Rox coloring book and can enter into a coloring contest to win great prizes.

June 6: Championship Poster Schedule Giveaway Night. First 1,500 fans.

June 7: America's Ballpark Prankster BirdZerk is back.

June 9: Rox Pint Glass Giveaway. First 500 fans 21 and older.

June 10: Men’s Health Awareness Day. Rox Gym Bag Giveaway. First 300 guys. Coborn’s Kids Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

June 11: Rox Bottle Opener Giveaway Night. First 300 fans 21 and older.

June 20: Don’t miss the award winning national entertainment act ZOOperstars.

June 26: Bark in the Park Night. First 200 dogs receive a Rox rope toy. All dogs enter through the general admission first base gate.

June 27: Day/Night Doubleheader. 12:05 p.m. game: Midweek Matinee. Take a co-worker/client to the ballpark for lunch day. 7:05 p.m. game: Rox Baseball Cap Giveaway.

June 28: Military Appreciation Night. The Rox wear special military themed uniforms that will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Vietnam Veterans of America Local Chapter No. 290. Military Hero Baseball Card Giveaway. First 300 fans.

June 29: Friday Night Fireworks.

June 30: Rox Baseball Bank Giveaway and Quarter Drop. First 300 fans 12 and under will receive a baseball bank and have a chance to pick up 4,000 quarters on the field after the game.

July 5: Continuing the Independence Day Celebration with Post-Game Fireworks.

July 8: Rox Championship Baseball Giveaway. First 300 fans 14 and under. Coborn’s Kids Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

July 10: Rox Replica Youth Jersey Giveaway Night. First 300 fans 14 and under.

July 11: Rox Drawstring Bag Giveaway Night. First 300 kids 14 and under.

July 12: The Dueling Duo-Dueling Pianos will be entertaining throughout the game.

July 14: Summertime St. Patty’s Night. It’s ALL green…uniforms, bases and beer.

July 15: Pink in the Park Day. Rox will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off online with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Coborn’s Kids Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

July 17: Faith in Action Night. Pre-game youth baseball/softball clinic.

July 18: Rox Replica Bus Bank Giveaway presented by Voigt’s Bus. First 250 fans 14 and under.

July 19: Championship Chisel Bobblehead Giveaway. First 400 fans receive a token to be redeemed for a bobblehead after the fifth inning.

July 20: Friday Night Fireworks

July 22: Team Poster Giveaway Night . First 1,500 fans receive a Rox team poster. Diamond King Awards. Coborn’s Kids Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

July 26: Wrestling Legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan will be at the ballpark signing autographs and taking pictures with fans throughout the game.

July 30: Rox Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by Rengel Printing, Times Media and 1390 Granite City Sports.

July 31: Community All-Stars Night.

August 1: Polka Night.

August 4: Hometown Heroes Night. Five local heroes will be recognized.

August 5: Hot Dog Hundo Night. Fans will have a chance to win cash prizes up to $100 by purchasing a hot dog from the main concessions stand. Coborn’s Kids Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

August 9: The World’s Best Extreme Pogo Entertainment, XPOGO Stunt Team will be performing throughout the night.

August 10: Fan Appreciation Night. Friday Night Fireworks.