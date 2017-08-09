St. Cloud Resident’s ‘Bacon Up Pup’ A Must Try at the State Fair

ST. CLOUD -- If you're a fan of bacon and chocolate you'll want to try a new food highlighting both at this year's Great Minnesota Get Together.

Pat Braun of St. Cloud has been running the Granny's Kitchen Fudge Puppies booth at the fair for almost 30 years. She says her 'Bacon Up Pup' was chosen as one of the 31 new foods to try this year at the state fair.

"They called me and said they really liked the concept and idea, and bacon is really popular. So they asked if I wanted to be on the new foods list again."

Braun's creation is a Belgian waffle on a stick, dipped in chocolate, drizzled with maple syrup, and topped with whipped cream and bacon bits.

She says she's excited to be chosen as one of the featured foods this year and has come a long way since when she first started.

"It took me years to finally make inroads, but I kept at it and was really persistent. Now I make my years income down there."

You can find her booth outside the food building on Underwood Street. The Minnesota State Fair runs August 24th to September 4th.