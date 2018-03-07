St. Cloud Rescinds Snow Emergency, 153 Vehicles Towed
ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud has rescinded the Snow Emergency that went into effect with the recent winter weather.
A Snow Emergency was declared at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and continued until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
During a Snow Emergency, illegally parked vehicles are towed to allow snowplows on city streets. A St. Cloud parking official says 49 vehicles were towed the first night of the snow emergency and another 104 vehicles were towed during the second night.
The Snow Emergency was declared as 6-7 inches of snow fell in St. Cloud Sunday night through Tuesday morning.