St. Cloud Rescinds Snow Emergency, 153 Vehicles Towed

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud has rescinded the Snow Emergency that went into effect with the recent winter weather.

A Snow Emergency was declared at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and continued until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

During a Snow Emergency, illegally parked vehicles are towed to allow snowplows on city streets. A St. Cloud parking official says 49 vehicles were towed the first night of the snow emergency and another 104 vehicles were towed during the second night.