St. Cloud Pursuing 12 More Acres for George Friedrich Park

ST. CLOUD -- City leaders have their eye on an additional 12 acres of land to add to the George Friedrich Park in southeast St. Cloud. During Tuesday night's Planning Commission meeting, the board gave their approval for city staff to go ahead and start negotiating with the landowner.

The land identified as the Harmon property is bound between University Drive Southeast on the south, the St. Cloud Public Works Facility on the north, the Talahi Care Center and townhomes on the west, and the proposed Friedrich Park expansion on the east.

The property has a considerable number of mature trees, a wetland, a portion of a former quarry, a grassy area, and a small detached garage. That area could serve as a future park entry, restrooms, and parking area.

The 12-acre property is expected to be valued between $170,000 and $223,000, based on recent appraisals of the SCSU Foundation property. However, the Harmon property could be more expensive due to its proximity to University Drive and the utilities on the property.

Money to buy the land would come from the Development Fund.

City Planning Director Matt Glaesman says the land purchase would complete the vision for the boundary of George Friedrich Park.

City Parks Director Scott Zlotnik says once they get past the 100-acre threshold for the entire park they can build a case for applying for state funding -- including Land and Legacy Funds -- to help create amenities and make improvements to the park.