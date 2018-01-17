St. Cloud Police To Hold Cyber Safety Course

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police department is helping you stay safe while on your computer or smart phones.

The department is holding a public information and education session on Cyber Safety Thursday.

The session is designed to provide non-technical computer some tips and advice about common security issues, and how to find more technical and detailed cyber safety information.

The session will start at 7:00 p.m. inside the St. Cloud Police Department Public Training Room.

Registration is not required, however seating is on a first arrive basis.