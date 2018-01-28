St. Cloud Police Searching for Bank Robber

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are looking for the man who robbed the TCF Bank inside the Cashwise East store at 1001 4th Street Southeast Sunday morning. Sergeant Jason Burke says it happened at about 11:30 a.m.

The suspect was last seen walking in the northwest direction away from Cashwise.

No one was hurt in the incident. No other information is being released at this time.

If you have any information about the suspect or know who he is, you're asked to contact St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.