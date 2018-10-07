St. Cloud Police Respond to Men With Guns in Walmart Parking Lot

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police were called to the Walmart parking lot on 2nd Street South on Sunday afternoon on a report of two men with guns.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says two men got into a fight with each other, and during the argument, both men pulled guns on each other.

No shots were fired.

Nobody was hurt.

Officers have taken both men into custody. Charges are pending.

Oxton says more details about the incident will be released on Monday morning.l