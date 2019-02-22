St. Cloud Police Looking for Suspect in Bank Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- A bank in St. Cloud was robbed Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 200 33rd Avenue South.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the suspect entered the bank, gave a note to a teller, and then demanded money.

The suspect is described as a black man around six-feet-tall wearing a grey hooded zip-up jacket, a black hat under the hood, black gloves, and glasses.

Authorities say the suspect indicated he had a weapon, but never displayed it. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt in the robbery, and police have not yet located the suspect.

The investigation is active and the FBI is assisting.