St. Cloud Police Looking for Burglary Suspect

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect that burglarized a St. Cloud gas station.

According to St. Cloud Police, a suspect broke into Schmidty's gas station around 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect allegedly smashed a glass door and fled heading north of the building. Officers searched the area were unable to track down the suspect. The store was closed during the burglary.

The suspect was wearing a long tan coat and black face mask. The investigation is ongoing.