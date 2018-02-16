UPDATE: Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect
ST. CLOUD -- Police are asking for your help in finding a man who allegedly robbed a St. Cloud bank Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. at US Bank at 27 33rd Avenue North. St. Cloud Police Lieutenant Lori Ellering says the suspect used a note to demand money but didn't show or say he that he had a weapon. After getting the money, the suspect walked out of the bank and after a short distance got into a four-door car.
The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s to mid-30s and he's about 5'7" tall. He was wearing aviator-style sunglasses, a gray zip-up jacket, a knit hat and blue jeans.
If you have any information on the incident, call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.