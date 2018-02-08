UPDATE: St. Cloud Man In Critical Condition After Gunshot Wound

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man remains in critical condition after police say he shot himself with a gun in downtown St. Cloud.

Officer were called to the area of 5th Avenue and 1st Street South just before 8:00 a.m. on reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the 23-year-man was found inside an apartment above the store at that location.

Police believe the man's injuries were self-inflected. The weapon was found at the scene.

No one else was hurt and police say there is no threat to public safety. The man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries.