Update: 3-Year-Old Boy Shot, Wounded in Southeast St. Cloud

Photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

ST. CLOUD -- A three-year-old boy was shot and wounded in southeast St. Cloud Monday morning.

St. Cloud Police Commander Brett Mushatt says they were called shortly after 11:15 a.m. to the 1500 block of 15th Avenue Southeast for a report of a child bleeding.

Police then received another report that the mother had brought the child to St. Cloud Hospital.  The boy has non-life threatening injuries.

Mushatt says no arrests have made at this point, but there does not appear to be a danger to the public.  Police say the case remains under investigation.

Filed Under: St. Cloud Police
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top