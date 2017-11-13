Update: 3-Year-Old Boy Shot, Wounded in Southeast St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A three-year-old boy was shot and wounded in southeast St. Cloud Monday morning.
St. Cloud Police Commander Brett Mushatt says they were called shortly after 11:15 a.m. to the 1500 block of 15th Avenue Southeast for a report of a child bleeding.
Police then received another report that the mother had brought the child to St. Cloud Hospital. The boy has non-life threatening injuries.
Mushatt says no arrests have made at this point, but there does not appear to be a danger to the public. Police say the case remains under investigation.