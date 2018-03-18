St. Cloud Police Called to Break Up Fight at Basketball Game

ST.CLOUD -- St. Cloud police were called in to help break up a fight at a basketball game.

On Friday at 9:45 p.m. officers were sent to a large fight/disturbance at Halenbeck Hall in the 1000 Block of 4th Avenue South. The venue was being used for a Minnesota State High School League basketball game between Minneapolis North and Brooklyn Center High Schools.

About 12 officers responded to the scene. No officers were working the game or were on scene prior to the incident.

Upon arrival, officers were told the altercation happened immediately after the game had ended. Officers did receive information that both players and fans were involved in the altercation. No reports of any assaults, weapons, or injuries were made to responding officers and officers did not report seeing any signs of injuries. Officers assisted in dispersing the crowd and escorting the teams and fans to their busses and cars. No arrests were made during the incident.