St. Cloud PD to Host Counterfeit Bill Detection Classes

ST. CLOUD -- Trying to figure out if a bill is a counterfeit or authentic can be challenging but the St. Cloud Police Department says it only takes seconds to find out.

The department is hosting two training sessions on how to spot the fake bills.

The sessions will be Tuesday at the St. Cloud Police Department. The first session is from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and the second is from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Both classes cover the same material.

If you work in a business, retail or another setting that handles bills you are encouraged to attend the class.

Registration is not required but space is limited, seating will be on a first come first serve basis.