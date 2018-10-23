St. Cloud Orthopedics To Add Second Location in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Orthopedics will soon expand their services to south St. Cloud. The medical facility is opening a second location inside the Plum Creek Business Center off of Roosevelt Road.

Administrator Bill Worzala says after eight years in their current building, some changes needed to be made.

We were running out of space in our current location. We were looking at expanding here or opening a second location and felt opening a second location would be best for our business.

Worzala says they've added about six new employees over the last few months in anticipation of the second location. He adds they are excited to be apart of a growing area of St. Cloud.

We are very excited to open up down there. We think it's going to be a great location and hope our patients think so as well.

Worzala says their plan is to start by offering physician services and hope to have a full therapy department by March.

If all goes well they hope to begin offering services in the new location by November 5th.