St. Cloud Non-Profit Partners With Local Police for Crisis Help
ST. CLOUD -- It is common when police officers get called to interview in a crisis situation it's the innocent victims that also need professional help. The Central Minnesota Mental Health Center is a non-profit organization here in St. Cloud that has partnered with three local police departments to create the Child Response Initiative - or - CRI.
Executive Director Richard Lee says a mental health staff person will get called out to work with officers from the St. Cloud, Waite Park, and Sartell police departments.
And can get called on to the scene where there are children present, where there has been a drug bust or domestic violence case where an adult has been taken out of the home. And his sole purpose is to help the children and the remaining parent.
Lee says the professional can get the victims referred to specialized trauma programs.
The Central Minnesota Mental Health Center has been around for nearly 60 years.
Their crisis line is staffed by a live person 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That number is (320) 253-5555.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.