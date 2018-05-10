St. Cloud Municipal Band Salutes America’s Past Time
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Municipal Band has their big annual spring concert on Monday. Conductor Catharine Bushman says the theme for the show is "Take Me Out To The Ballgame".
It seemed like a nice way to initiate spring. We're going to be playing different versions of "Take Me Out To the Ballgame", and we're doing an interactive performance of "Casey At the Bat" with Jeff Haag of the St. Cloud Rox, he's going to be our announcer.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and kids.
Meanwhile, the band is also preparing to leave next month for a trip to our sister city Spalt, Germany.
Its also become a summertime tradition in St. Cloud, listening to the Municipal Band at a concert in the park. Bushman says they'll kick off their summer concert series on the 4th of July.
Our first summer concert is on July 4th at Hester Park right before the fireworks, and the rest of our concerts in July are in Barden park next to SCSU on Thursday nights.
The St. Cloud Municipal Band has been in existence for over 130 years.