St. Cloud MMA Fighter Gets His Kicks From Crocheting [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Standing at 6' 7" and weighing 260 pounds, St. Cloud's Maurice Greene is someone you don't want to meet in the ring.

But "The Pirate" as he's known to the Mixed Martial Arts world, goes by another name outside the ring -- "The Crochet Boss."

"I like fashion design. Clothes, fashion is very influential in our society today."

His unique hobby began 10 years ago as a way to pass the time while sitting on the train back in Chicago.

"People would walk by me on the train and they would do a double take when they saw me crochet. I would start wearing sunglasses just so I could watch their reactions."

Fast forward to today, and Greene's crochet skills have found their way into his pre-fight rituals. And he never leaves home without his hooks and yarn.

"It's calming and relaxing for me, I don't have to think about what I'm doing."

He's made well over 200 pieces from scarves to hats since he first learned the craft. However make no mistake, while his crochet skills are on point, he's ready for his next knockout.

"Once I hear my name called it's go time. All that crochet stuff goes out the window and it's time to be The Pirate and go get that gold."

Greene has been training in St. Cloud gearing up for his next fight in the LFA heavyweight championship at the Armory in Minneapolis on April 27th.