St. Cloud Metro Gets Memorial Day Storm
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Metro area got a Memorial Day round of severe weather, as a storm popped up Monday evening.
Parts of Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Morrison Counties were affected.
Around 6:20 p.m. the storm was reported just south of St. Cloud. It went northwest from there. The National Weather Services says hail as large as two-inches fell in some areas, along with 60-mile an hour wind gusts.
The storm also caused some scattered power outages, according to Xcel Energy.
No significant damage has been reported yet. WJON will update as more information becomes available.