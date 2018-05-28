St. Cloud Metro Gets Memorial Day Storm

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Metro area got a Memorial Day round of severe weather, as a storm popped up Monday evening.

Parts of Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Morrison Counties were affected.

Around 6:20 p.m. the storm was reported just south of St. Cloud. It went northwest from there. The National Weather Services says hail as large as two-inches fell in some areas, along with 60-mile an hour wind gusts.

The storm also caused some scattered power outages, according to Xcel Energy.