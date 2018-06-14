St. Cloud Metro Bus Driver Places High in National Roadeo
ST. CLOUD -- Todd DeZurik, a local driver for Metro Bus, took third place at the 2018 National Roadeo in Pittsburgh.
This was DeZurik's fourth time placing in the top three nationally, he took first last year. The national competition is one of three levels the drivers take part in. The first, held last week was the local competition.
The competition is split between Fixed Route and Dial a Ride, and here's how it shook out last week locally.
The top three in the Fixed Route Division:
- Mike Keller
- Jerry Schmitz
- Dan Ruggles
The top three in the Dial a Ride Division:
- Todd Dezurik
- Chris Osmek
- David Peacock
The top two drivers in each division advanced to the State Roadeo in Duluth, which is wrapping up Thursday. Whoever wins the state competition will compete nationally next year.