St. Cloud Metro Bus Driver Named Operator of the Year

ST. CLOUD -- A local Metro Bus driver has been named the "Operator of the Year" by the Minnesota Public Transit Association.

Bob Braegelmann , who's been with Metro Bus since 1980 took home the association's 2018 award. During Braegelmann's 38 years on the job, he's had a sterling safety record with zero preventable accidents.

The MPTA presents the operator of the year award to a driver who performs highly in things like safety, attendance, customer service and leadership.