St. Cloud Metro Bus Driver Named Operator of the Year
ST. CLOUD -- A local Metro Bus driver has been named the "Operator of the Year" by the Minnesota Public Transit Association.
Bob Braegelmann, who's been with Metro Bus since 1980 took home the association's 2018 award. During Braegelmann's 38 years on the job, he's had a sterling safety record with zero preventable accidents.
The MPTA presents the operator of the year award to a driver who performs highly in things like safety, attendance, customer service and leadership.