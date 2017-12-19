St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis Awards 2017 ‘Reflection of the Year’
ST. CLOUD -- The annual "Reflection of the Year" award has been awarded for 2017 Tuesday afternoon, this time to a big player in the St. Cloud community.
The Rotary Club of St. Cloud was presented the award at their weekly meeting by Mayor Dave Kleis. The award is given every year to individuals or organizations who "go above and beyond to make St. Cloud a wonderful place to live, work and succeed".
The Rotary Club won this year for their work with Summertime by George, the Community Outpost, Riverwalk and their Youth Resource Center.