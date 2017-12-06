St. Cloud Man Wins Over $13,000 On E-Tabs

ST. CLOUD - A normal night at the bar became a profitable one for a St. Cloud man.

John Brugger was having an average Friday night at D.B. Searle's playing BINGO on electronic tabs. Brugger says he could see he won right away but didn't realize the jackpot was $13,730.50.

Brugger says he was not sure what to do when he saw how much money he had won.

"I saw I hit the jackpot and saw the $13,000. I stood up so fast I almost knocked my chair over. Before that, I was talking to the bartender but when I won I was at a loss for words."

Brugger says outside of trying to pay things off and maybe find a new place to live. He adds only has one real plan for the money he won.

"I know this, my kids are going to get great Christmas presents this year."

He also says he may try to invest in some materials and tools to help continue to build his personal business.

Wednesday afternoon Brugger was presented the $13,730.50 check at D.B. Searle's.