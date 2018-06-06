St. Cloud Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man to seven-and-a-half years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl over multiple years.
Fifty-two-year-old Jerrold Searcy earlier pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct including under 16-years-old, multiple acts and a significant relationship.
The girl told investigators the abuse started when she was just seven-years-old and happened multiple times until she was about 13-years-old. According to court records, Searcy would perform sex acts on the girl and make her perform them on him.
Searcy must register as a predatory offender and be on probation for 10 years after being released from prison.