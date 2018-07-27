St. Cloud Man Sentenced to Prison for Raping Young Girl

FOLEY -- A Benton County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl in the summer of 2016.

Jurors convicted 44-year-old Christian Flah on one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct last April.

Court records show the girl was 12-years-old when the assault happened. She was staying at Flah's southeast St. Cloud apartment at the time.

The girl said she was in bed when Flah came into her room, pulled down her shorts and underwear, climbed on top of her, and began sexually assaulting her despite her pleas for him to stop.

Flah will get credit for more than three months in jail.