St. Cloud Man Sentenced To Over 8-Years for Raping Teenager

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to over 8-years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Twenty-four-year-old Luis Arreguin pleaded guilty back in January to 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a person under 16-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to St. Cloud Hospital in November 2015 after authorities there reported the girl had come in for a rape kit evaluation.

The girl told police she had gone to Arreguin's mobile home in Bel Clare Estates the day before and he had given her vodka to drink, covered her mouth, undressed her, and forced sex on her.

The girl said Arreguin also raped her in the woods near the basketball court at the park a month earlier.

When police went to Arreguin's home they found him hiding in a closet. He denied touching the girl and submitted a DNA sample which matched the DNA found in the rape kit administered at the hospital.