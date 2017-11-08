St. Cloud Man Sentenced on Child Porn Charges

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for possessing child pornography. However, a judge stayed the sentence as long as 36-year-old Samuel Teachman abides by the conditions of his probation.

Teachman pleaded guilty to three felony counts of possessing child pornography in September. He had been charged with five counts of child pornography possession and five counts of distributing child pornography. As part of a plea agreement the remaining two possession charges and the five distribution charges were dismissed.

Benton County court records show authorities began investigating Teachman in August 2016. In March of this year, authorities used a search warrant at Teachman’s northeast St. Cloud apartment and confiscated computer equipment and other electronics which contained several videos of children involved in various sex acts.

Teachman told investigators he was doing research to see if his child was in any porn videos. He also admitted to undergoing counseling in 2007 for child pornography.

Investigators say Teachman ultimately admitted to downloading the videos.