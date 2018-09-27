St. Cloud Man Sentenced in BB Gun Incident

ST. CLOUD -- A 20-year-old man has been sentenced for pointing a BB gun at several people at a south St. Cloud gas station last October.

Osman Ibrahim was sentenced to 30 days on home electronic monitoring and will be on probation for four years. If he violates probation, Ibrahim could be sentenced to one year in jail. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of making terroristic threats in July. At his sentencing, a Stearns County judge deemed the convictions gross misdemeanors.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on October 29th at the Go For It Gas station on Ninth Avenue South in St. Cloud.

According to the charging complaint, Ibrahim was with a group of people when he pointed a gun at one of them as they were leaving the gas station. The victim was afraid and called the police.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, Ibrahim put something in his pocket as he was getting into another vehicle. Officers ordered Ibrahim to get out of the car, but he refused. Officers then forced Ibrahim out of the car, brought him to the ground and handcuffed him. During the arrest police say they saw a gun sticking out of Ibrahim's pocket. The gun was later determined to be a BB gun.