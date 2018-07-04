ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man - who is originally from the Philippines - is representing the United States in an international performing arts competition. James Calacsan will be singing in three different categories for Team USA in the 2018 "World Championships of Performing Arts" competition in Long Beach, California.

Calacsan says he is entered in the soul, R & B, and open singing events.

I will be singing "Never Enough" from the movie The Greatest Showman, "You Raise Me Up" by Josh Groban, and "Zombies" by the Cranberries.

Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be handed out in each category.

For the competition I'm so focused, I'm trying my best to bag some medals for me to gain a little title when I come back here to St. Cloud. And, I'm planning to create some mini concerts.

Contestants from over 60 countries will participate in the Olympic-style event, which also includes musicians, dancers, actors, and models.

James Calacsan, submitted photo

And, just like the Olympics, there will be an opening ceremony with the parade of nations. Contestants are asked to wear a costume that represents their home state, Calacsan says he has chosen a Prince Purple Reign outfit. And also, just like the Olympics, there is a village where the contestants will stay during the 10-day competition. Calacsan says his roommate is a performer from Norway.

The event includes a boot camp with performing arts seminars and workshops by top industry experts.

Over a half-million dollars in scholarships will also be awarded.