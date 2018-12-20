St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Boy

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy. Forty-six-year-old Edward Krasky pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in Benton County court.

According to the complaint, the boy told police Krasky sexually assaulted him at Southside Park in Sauk Rapids on August 16th.

When the boy told Krasky to stop, the man tried to push him into the river, said the boy should be dead and that he was going to kill him. The boy also said Krasky hit him in the face.

Court records show the boy and Krasky are considered household members or family.

Krasky has a history of sexual assault against children. He has a conviction from 2008 in Kandyohi County where he assaulted a 16-year-old victim.

He will be sentenced February 28th.