St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Choking Girlfriend

ST. CLOUD --A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to choking his live-in girlfriend Monday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Aaron Hinrichs pleaded guilty to domestic assault by strangulation in Stearns County District Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Hinrichs got into an argument with the woman on the way home from church and when they got home the argument became physical.

Court records show Hinrichs grabbed the woman by the throat, choked her, pushed her into a cabinet then pushed her to the ground.

Records show Hinrichs has a prior conviction from 2009 for making terroristic threats.

As part of the plea agreement two counts of domestic assault within 10-years of a previous conviction were dropped. He will be sentenced on September 27th.