St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and domestic assault stemming from an incident in March.

Last month, a woman told officers that her boyfriend, 31-year-old Robert Hennessy , became upset when she confronted him about his drug use saying she would break up with him. The woman gave Hennessy $300 for him to find a place to live.

According to the criminal complaint, Hennessy held the woman in a bear hug and begged her to stay with him. He told her any money she gave him would go into his veins. Hennessy then left in her car.

The woman reported the car stolen and while waiting for police, saw Hennessy return. She went outside to grab clothing, when Hennessy grabbed her by the neck, pushed her against the car and choked her.

After the victim escaped and returned to her apartment, Hennessy broke through the building's security door and began pounding on the apartment door. When police arrived, Hennessy punched one officer and kicked another while being arrested.

He pleaded guilty to Felony 4th Dreegre Assault on a police officer, and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault. Hennessy will be sentenced June 14.