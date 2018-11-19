St. Cloud Man Overturns Mail Truck, Suffers Minor Injuries

MELROSE -- A St. Cloud man has minor injuries after crashing a mail truck near Melrose Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of County Road 168 and Thunder Road just before 4:00 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say 28-year-old Bradley Ramstad was heading east on County Road 168 in a straight truck when he lost control at the curve in the intersection. The truck entered the ditch and fell on its side.

Ramstad was able to free himself before being taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment. He was issued a traffic citation stemming from the crash.

The mail was off-loaded onto another truck for delivery.