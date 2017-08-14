SAUK RAPIDS -- A St. Cloud man is fine after he was run over by a pickup early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the Rollie's parking lot. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says 49-year-old Jeffrey Marsh , from Kentucky, was backing out of the parking lot when he said he ran over something.

Marsh got out of the truck and found he had backed over a man who was unconscious near the rear passenger tire.

The man was later identified as 23-year-old Benjamin Evenson . When Evenson regain consciousness he was evaluated at the scene and but did not have serious injuries. He refused further medical attention and left the bar with a friend.

Heck says there was no evidence Evenson hit the bumper or body of the truck and authorities believe he was already on the ground at the time of the accident.

Heck says Marsh was also not under the influence of alcohol.