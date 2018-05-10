St. Cloud Man Jailed After Allegedly Stabbing Another Man
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man is in jail after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight involving several people.
Waite Park Police say they were called to the 1400 block of 7th Street South around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
When they arrived, officers found the victim with a stab wound to their upper body. Police say it's not clear the motive for the fight.
The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect's vehicle, which was stopped near Prosper Drive.
The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Anthony Contreras. He was arrested and taken into the Stearns County Jail where he awaits 2nd-Degree Assault charges.