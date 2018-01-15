St. Cloud Man Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash

SARTELL -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 15 near County Road 1 in Sartell.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a minivan driven by 35-year-old Jodee Christianson of Rice, and an SUV driven by 54-year-old Sandra Thene of Sauk Rapids were stopped at the light on Highway 15 North.

While they were stopped, a car driven by 63-year-old Miles Christie of St. Cloud rear-ended Christianson, who was pushed into Thene. Christie was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.