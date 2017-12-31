St. Cloud Man Hurt In Single Vehicle Crash

CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP - A 21-year-old St. Cloud man was hurt after losing control of his car on the freeway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 just west of the Hasty exit near Clearwater.

Authorities say 21-year-old Omar Hassan from St. Cloud was driving his car east on I-94 when he lost control, went off the road and struck the cable barrier.

Hassan was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.