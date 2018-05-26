St. Cloud Man Hurt in Rollover on I-94
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was hospitalized after a rollover on I-94 West at Opportunity Drive Friday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol says around 5:13 p.m. 39-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed was heading west when the car left the road, driving into the left median. The vehicle overcorrected, crossing both lanes of traffic and rolling in the right ditch, coming to rest on its wheels.
Mohamed was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.