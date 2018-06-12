St. Cloud Man Hurt in Rollover on Highway 10

ELK RIVER -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a rollover in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:00 a.m. Monday on westbound Highway 10 in Elk River.

A car driven by 25-year-old Noor Ahmed of St. Cloud went into the ditch and rolled. Ahmed was not hurt but one of his two passengers was taken to the hospital.

Nineteen-year-old Sadam Abdi was brought to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.