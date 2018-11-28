St. Cloud Man Hurt in Rollover on Highway 10

RICE -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his pickup rolled on Highway 10 just south of Rice in Watab Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the rollover happened on Highway 10 and Little Rock Road around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Sixty-two-year-old Daniel Knowlen was heading east on 10 at Little Rock Road when his pickup spun out, went into the ditch and rolled.

Knowlen was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, his passenger, 14-year-old Cody Knowlen was not hurt.