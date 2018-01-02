St. Cloud Man Hurt In Rollover Near Albany

ALBANY -- A St. Cloud man is hurt after rolling his vehicle near Albany Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. about 1/4 mile south of 330th Street on County Road 10 in Albany Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Brett Rickert-Shepard was heading north on County Road 10, when the road began to curve. His vehicle then started to slide, went off the road into a ditch, hit a culvert and rolled before coming to a rest on it's hood.

Rickert-Shepard was able to get out of the vehicle. He was walking around when authorities arrived.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.