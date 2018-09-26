St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Southwestern Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash down in southwestern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 23 and Chippewa County Road 38 near Granite Falls.

Twenty-five-year-old Gregory Benedict of St. Cloud was going east on the county road when his car collided with a semi traveling north on the highway.

Benedict was taken to Granite Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

His passenger was not hurt.

The driver of the semi, 53-year-old Jeffrey Olin of Marshall, was not hurt.