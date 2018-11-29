St. Cloud Man Hurt After Hitting Tree North of Cold Spring

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Snow and ice-covered roads are believed to be a factor in a crash that sent a St. Cloud man to the hospital Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on County Road 2 north of Cold Spring around 6:00 p.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shane Vanheel was traveling westbound when he lost control, entered the ditch and struck a large pine tree head-on.

Vanheel was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with a leg injury.