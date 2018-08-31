St. Cloud Man Hurt After Crashing Car into House

ST. JOSEPH -- A St. Cloud man is hurt after an early morning crash where he left the roadway, drove through a field and crashed into a house.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called out to 29659 County Road 2 in St. Joseph Township around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The homeowners, Norbert & Mariette Walz told dispatchers that a vehicle had crashed into the corner of their house and the driver was still inside and unable to speak.

Emergency crews arrived and extricated 33-year-old Thomas Brinkman . He was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The homeowners were not hurt and the crash remains under investigation.