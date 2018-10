WAITE PARK-- One man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Waite Park Friday evening.

The incident happened on Highway 23 near 4th Street South around 6:30 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle was heading west on Highway 23 when it struck a deer that ran across the road.

The driver of the motorcycle, 67-year-old Warren Sanquist of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.