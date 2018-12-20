St. Cloud Man Gets 60 Days In Jail For Terroristic Threats

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to two of the seven charges against him.

Twenty-four-year-old Ben Jackson pleaded guilty back in November to two felony counts of making terroristic threat with a reckless disregard. A judge dismissed the remaining five charges, which included assault and burglary.

Jackson will get credit for time already served and can serve 240 hours of community service within 90 days. If completed the remaining 30 days may be vacated.

Court records show Jackson was accused of entering a north St. Cloud home, pointing a gun at the residents inside demanding money for a debt.

Two residents and a third person in the home say Jackson entered without permission, demanded payment, racked a shell into the chamber of what they believed to be a 9mm handgun, and pointed it at the victims.

Jackson then left the scene without taking anything. Police says one of the victims admitted owing Jackson money.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson admitted he had gone to the home because the person who owed him money stopped responding to text messages. He also said he knocked on the door before entering like he always had, and was threatened with a pipe. That's when Jackson said he pulled out a replica handgun.

Police later search his apartment and found a gun clip and 9mm ammunition but did not find the gun. Jackson told police he found the ammunition but did not own a gun.