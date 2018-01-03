St. Cloud Man Found Passed Out In Car On Waite Park Road

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested last week after police say he was found passed out in his car while in traffic.

The incident happened last Thursday just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Waite Avenue and 2nd Street South in Waite Park.

Chief Dave Bentrud says they received a call that a man was passed out in his vehicle in the left turn lane. The caller says when they banged on the vehicles window, the driver woke up, drove through the intersection and struck the median. The caller then drove through the intersection and lost sight of the vehicle.

Bentrud says a second caller also reported a man passed out in his vehicle in the left turn lane waiting to turn onto 2nd Avenue South.

Officers were able to find the vehicle and blocked the driver in. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Michael Lemke.